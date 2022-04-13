XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet raised XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XOMA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $275.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.21 and a beta of 0.89. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.84 million. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock worth $1,553,569 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XOMA by 276.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

