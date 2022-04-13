XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.96.

XPO traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $59.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,802. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.