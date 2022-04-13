Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Mark Grabowski Sells 5,175,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE XPOF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 470,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,678. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

