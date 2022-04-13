Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

About Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

