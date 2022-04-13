Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 482.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YARIY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,738. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

