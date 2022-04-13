Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE DAO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. 93,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,873. Youdao has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a market cap of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.69.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Research analysts predict that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Youdao by 125.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Youdao by 1,754.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Youdao by 23,908.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Youdao by 8.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Youdao during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

