YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

YPF remained flat at $$5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 25,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -84.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

