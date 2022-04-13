Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $119.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

