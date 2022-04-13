Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) will report $2.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.30. The company had a trading volume of 716,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,262. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $170.71 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

