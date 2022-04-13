Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.93 million to $20.00 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $3.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 317.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $65.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $98.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.93 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 59.07% and a negative net margin of 214.70%.
In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier bought 112,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.89. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
