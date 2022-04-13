Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 53,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.11. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after acquiring an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

