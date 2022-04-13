Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is $0.45. Bally’s posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

BALY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. 1,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,951. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

