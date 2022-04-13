Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of CASI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 128,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,633. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 728,328 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 298,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,841 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 930.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 197,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

