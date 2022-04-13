Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) to announce $106.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.33 million to $107.96 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.99. 372,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,487. The firm has a market cap of $403.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.42. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after buying an additional 362,406 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 129,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 76,947 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

