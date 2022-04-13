Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EZCORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,231,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,222,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 733,198 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 425,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,391. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

