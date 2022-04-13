Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.98. FOX reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.