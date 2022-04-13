Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTY. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.24. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,899. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $425.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.