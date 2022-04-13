Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.48 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) to post $140.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.74 million to $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $130.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $543.23 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $558.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.64 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE HR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

