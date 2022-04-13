Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $874.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.78 billion to $8.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $144.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $114.70 and a 52-week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

