Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.48 billion. Huntsman reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

HUN opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 258,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

