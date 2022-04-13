Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will post sales of $42.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.22 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $38.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.10 million to $176.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $198.09 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $225.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,558,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,809 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $4,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,834,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 334,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 212,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,706,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

