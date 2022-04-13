Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $5.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $3,602,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $86.60 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

About Lumentum (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.