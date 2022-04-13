Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Otis Worldwide reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 2,789,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,958. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.