Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.45 Million

Brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report sales of $262.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $267.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.28 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $186.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded up $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

