Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.17 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,962,000. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 394,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RHP traded up $5.38 on Wednesday, hitting $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 349,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,259. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $98.11.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
