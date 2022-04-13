Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,940. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.