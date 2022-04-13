Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $74.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.29. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,814,178. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 76,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.