Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $2.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.31 to $12.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $13.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.77.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,002. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,549.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $232.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

