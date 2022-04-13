Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) will post sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $460,000.00. Workhorse Group posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $23.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.10 million to $25.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.17 million, with estimates ranging from $121.52 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Workhorse Group.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 318,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,038. The company has a market capitalization of $579.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

