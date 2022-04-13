Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) will report sales of $271.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.00 million and the highest is $274.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $176.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $1,494,336.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,382 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.68. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

