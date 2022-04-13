Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.32.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGHT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 34,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.