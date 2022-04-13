Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 reported sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $22,015,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 800,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE EGHT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $11.56. 34,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.