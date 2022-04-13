Zacks: Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $245.78. 209,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $171.33 and a 1-year high of $255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

