Zacks: Analysts Expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Certara posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 359,352 shares of company stock worth $8,430,746. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $25,269,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,466,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Certara by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,482 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Certara by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. 17,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,278. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Certara has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

About Certara (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.