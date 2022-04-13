Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will report $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $283.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 164,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,700. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $647.14 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

