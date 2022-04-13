Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. CNB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 27.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,511. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $421.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $66,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,555 shares of company stock worth $196,236 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. 41.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

