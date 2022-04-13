Zacks: Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Equifax posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $8.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $217.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.49. Equifax has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

