Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will post $532.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $524.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.21 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total value of $61,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in HEICO by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $148.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $159.29.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.