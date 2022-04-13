Zacks: Analysts Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Ichor posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,051. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

