Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $35.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.97 million and the lowest is $34.73 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $176.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $174.30 million to $177.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $250.06 million, with estimates ranging from $243.82 million to $259.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 457,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.