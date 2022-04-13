Zacks: Analysts Expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.68. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.53. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 127,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

