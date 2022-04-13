Zacks: Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $814.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $814.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $851.16 million and the lowest is $778.26 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $845.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.49. 957,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $1,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

