Zacks: Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Outset Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,864. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $26,413,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

