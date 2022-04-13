Zacks: Analysts Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.65. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.81 to $12.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

NYSE:SWK opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 86,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 140.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 86,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

