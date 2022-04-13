Zacks: Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. TTEC reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

TTEC traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TTEC has a 12 month low of $68.83 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in TTEC by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

