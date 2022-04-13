Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Zynex posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Zynex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

