Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.28. Abiomed posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 112.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,689,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.02. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,047. Abiomed has a one year low of $261.27 and a one year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 104.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.79.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

