Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $50.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.52 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $229.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 753,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,967. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 552,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady bought 186,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

