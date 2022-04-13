Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) to post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.
AMLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.
