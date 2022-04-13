Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvePoint.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

AVPT stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

