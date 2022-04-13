Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) to announce $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 3,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,894. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

